The council CEO says the fire service was quick to respond to the fire, which was located in a toilet in the main council building. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A "small fire" led to the evacuation of Stratford District Council staff today.

Chief executive Sven Hanne says the fire broke out in a toilet in the main building on Miranda St at 12.10pm.

"It started in, and was contained to, a toilet, which is currently under renovation."

A staff member successfully put the majority of the fire out before firefighters arrived at the scene, and the building was evacuated until firefighters confirmed it was safe to re-enter, he says.

"Smoke in the building meant that the firefighters required respirators to enter the building to ascertain whether the fire was extinguished."

No one was injured in the incident he says, adding he and all staff are grateful to the firefighters for their fast response. Fire crews from Stratford Eltham and Toko attended.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the fire service for their fast response and diligent work. We have had more than one false alarm over the years and appreciate that they treat everycall out like the real thing. We would also like to thank the employers of our volunteer firefighters, without whom this fantastic service would not be possible."

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council