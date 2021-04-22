Stratford District Council: Anzac Day commemorations

The dawn service will be held at the Cross of Sacrifice outside the War Memorial Centre.

After missing Anzac Day services altogether in 2020, Stratford District Council is looking forward to commemorating the day with an extended dawn service on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

This year council has focused its activity on a single service on the morning of Anzac Day instead of the traditional two services.

When planning for the 2021 Anzac Day service, council worked with its Anzac Day partners on a memorial that will continue to deliver a meaningful ritual of remembrance for our district, while allowing room for any change in Covid-19 alert levels.

The dawn service will be held at the Cross of Sacrifice outside the War Memorial Centre, Miranda Street at 6am on Sunday.

This years' service will include an opportunity for Returned Servicemen and women, as well as members of the public to lay a wreath.

Following the service, a light breakfast will be held in the TSB Chambers, War Memorial Centre. All are welcome to attend.

To assist in the service starting on time participants are encouraged to gather from 5.45am. The Hall of Remembrance will be open throughout Anzac Day weekend, between 6am and 5pm.

Volunteers will be placing crosses on war veterans' graves in the Pioneer Cemetery, RSA sections of Kopuatama Cemetery and the old cemetery on Regan St on Friday, April 23. No crosses will be left at the gates or at Stratford District Council offices.

In preparation for Anzac Day commemorations, a long held tradition of the Stratford community is bringing residents together to create wreaths.

Everyone interested in making wreaths is invited to the War Memorial Centre tomorrow from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Children are welcome to give it a go, but those aged under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

"This is always a well-supported community activity that was missed in 2020. Bring the kids, grandparents, colleagues and come together to help make a wreath that will be placed in the Hall of Remembrance for display over the weekend," says Mayor Neil Volzke.

Attendees are asked to bring their own secateurs if they have them, and greenery and flowers to add their own personal touch. Some flowers will be provided but donations of flowers would be most appreciated. Morning tea will be provided for participants.

Those who prefer to drop off pre-made wreaths can do so between 1pm and 2pm directly to the Hall of Remembrance tomorrow, April 23.