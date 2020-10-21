Stratford District Council announces free Wi-Fi for downtown Stratford

Wi-Fi will be free of charge between the northern and southern roundabouts along Broadway from 7am to 7pm.

Stratford District Council has announced a partnership with local internet provider Primo, offering access to free Wi-Fi along Broadway, Stratford.

Through this partnership, Wi-Fi will be provided free of charge to users between the northern and southern roundabouts along Broadway from 7am to 7pm daily.

To celebrate, council and Primo will be launching the initiative at this month's Prospero Markets on October 31.

People are encouraged to come down between 9am and 12pm to connect with the team and the internet.

Kate Whareaitu, director of community services says, providing Wi-Fi along Broadway was a key project identified as part of Stratford 2035 and the council's Digital Enablement Plan

"It's great to see this come to life. It provides greater digital connectivity for residents and visitors, and has the potential to enable economic growth opportunities," she says.

"We want to grow a vibrant and creative community that embraces opportunities presented by technology and this will go a long way in helping foster that vision."

Matthew Harrison, top dog at Primo, has welcomed this opportunity to work with the Stratford District Council and achieve their goal of free Wi-Fi in the CBD.

"Primo's goal 'Connecting Taranaki' has made us an obvious partner, and it is no secret we are out to close the digital divide in our community by offering a growing number of free Wi-Fi hotspots, including at our hospitals, rural halls, sports grounds and townships.

"We recognise that there are families and visitors to Taranaki who do not have reliable internet access, and we're always keen on doing our small part to keep everyone connected."

The initiative is also supported by local businesses First National Mills and Gibbon, Matthew & Co and 43 Brewing.

A map of Stratford's hotspots can be found at www.primo.nz/info/primo-hotspots-2