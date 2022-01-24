The club, which began in 1908, is set to close the doors permanently in the coming weeks. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A local club is calling time on over 110 years of trading.

The Stratford District Citizens and Services Club, also known as Establishment 60, held its AGM on Sunday, at which members voted to permanently close the club. The club was unable to provide a comment in time for publication, with an unsigned email from the club referring the Stratford Press to the AGM minutes, which are not yet printed.

A social media post on the club's page stated trading would continue until all stock was sold. A "closing party will take place this Saturday", according the Facebook post.

The theme for the event would be 1908 clothing, as that was when the club first began, the post stated.

An earlier post also referenced the upcoming closure, saying it was "very sad for our small community".

"To our pioneers and loyals who have dedicated a huge chunk of their lives to our club, a mere thank you seems pitiful, but it is sincere and from the bottom our devasted [sic] hearts."

Signed "Celine and our devoted committee" the post received several comments saying the news was sad to hear. In response to a comment saying the news was sad for the town, the page replied "very sad, but unfortunately the town didn't support our town's club".

It is not the first time in the club's history the doors have been closed to the public. Previous financial difficulties meant the club ceased trading from the Juliet St building in February 2016, with the building sold to reduce the club's debt. For a while after that, club members used the TET Stadium bar and Bistro as a meeting point before the new owners of the original building offered to lease it back to them. The move back the Juliet St also came with a name change, with the original Stratford Club name changing to the current name as part of the return to the Juliet St building.

The club's closure also means the closure of local restaurant Bistro 60 which operated out of the building. A post on the Bistro 60 page says it wil finish trading at the end of this week. They are offering specials each night in the lead-up to the closure, with both dining in and takeaway options.