The 2022 Stratford District Citizen Award recipients pictured after the ceremony with Mayor Neil Volzke. Photo / Ann Coles Photography

A few more worthy people have been added to "an illustrious list," said Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke last Tuesday, as he welcomed people to the 2022 Stratford District Citizen Awards ceremony.

"We are now in the 32nd year of these awards, and in the years that have

passed, we have created an illustrious list of winners, to which we add only a few worthy people each year. It was just six years ago that we presented our 100th award."

Members of the committee tasked with selecting the award recipients from the nominations received were spoilt for choice, he said.

"This year we had an abundance of nominations and among them were some really strong candidates."

Neil then introduced each of the 2022 recipients in turn, with a pre-recorded interview with each recipient being played on a large screen before they were called up to receive their award. Colin Jones' wife, Tricia, accepted his award on his behalf, as he had passed away after receiving news of his nomination. In place of a video interview, Councillor Gloria Webby spoke about Colin, highlighting his many achievements and dedication to his community.

Following the presentations, whanau and friends were invited to join the recipients for a light supper as they celebrated their awards.

The 2022 Citizen Award recipients are:

Keisya Gunawan - Youth Citizen Award

Abbey Sextis - Youth Citizen Award

Bruce Cleland - Citizen Award

Patsy Commerford and Tony (Baz) Gordon - Citizen Award

Walter Pease - Citizen Award

Colin Jones - Citizen Award

Ian Benefield - Outstanding Citizen Award