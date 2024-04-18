Tayla Steele, 19, said the scholarship enables her to help the community.

Four Taranaki students have been given a helping hand with their agricultural studies.

The students have received Stratford Demonstration Farm Society scholarships. The annual scholarships are for students studying agriculture, soil sciences or veterinary fields.

A total of $16,000 was awarded this year.

For one recipient, Tayla Steele, 19, the scholarship is enabling her to give back to her community.

Steele is in her second year studying a Bachelor of Veterinary Science at Massey University, based in Palmerston North.

“This isn’t just financial assistance, it’s a validation of my dedication to veterinary medicine. I can focus on my studies, honing the skills needed to return to Taranaki and contribute to rural practice, fulfilling my life-long ambition. It relieves some of the financial burden and allows me to volunteer at the local wildlife centre and apply what I’m learning.”

Steele, who grew up on a sheep and beef farm in Mokoia, 10km east of Hāwera, said she’s wanted to be a vet for as long as she can remember.

“When I was younger and the vet would come out, I’d also want to know what’s happening and I’d offer to help dad get in the cows. I’ve always been interested in animal health and welfare.”

She said she has three more years of study.

“I’m almost halfway. My class of 2027 are part of the new pass/fail system which has been difficult but it’s a good challenge and shows how dedicated we are to learning.”

She said once she is qualified she plans to work in Taranaki.

“I couldn’t see myself anywhere else. I want to come back and work in the community that’s helped raise me and also supported me.”

Matthew Jones,18, the 2023 Stratford High School head boy, was one of the successful applicants for this year's Stratford Demonstration Farm Society scholarships. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Matthew Jones,18, who was the 2023 head boy at Stratford High School, said the scholarship will help him during his first year at Lincoln University, based in Canterbury.

“The grant is really helpful. It can help pay for my textbooks and other costs associated with university.”

Jones is studying for a Bachelor of Commerce and Agriculture.

“I grew up on a farm which sparked my interest in agriculture. At school I really liked maths and accounting so I found a degree that combined my two interests.”

Stratford Demonstration Farm Society chairman Roger Dettling said the scholarships align with Stratford Demonstration Farm Society’s values.

“The farm is about building knowledge of the industry which this funding helps us do.”

Traditionally, the scholarships focus on students in their second or higher levels of study.

“We like to target that level as it gives them help to continue. In some cases, we also give funding to some first-year students .”

Dettling said applicants were whittled down during the interview process.

“This year’s main recipient, Tayla Steele, impressed us with her attitude toward what she wants to do and what she needs to get there. Each of the four recipients stood out in their own way and are worthy recipients of the scholarships.”

He said interested students can apply for the scholarship now.

“These are reviewed at the end of the year for the following year’s study.”