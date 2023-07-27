Made with love, these crocheted bears are likely to be popular with young and old shoppers this year.

Raewyn Rooney’s car is full. From handmade teddy bears to pens, mugs to napkins, reusable coffee cups to drink bottles, there’s barely room to fit herself in some days, she says.

As well as being the team leader of the Stratford Daffodil Day committee, Raewyn is in charge of the merchandise sold to help fundraise for the Cancer Society, and as always, the items are in hot demand this year, she says.

“Every year, I start getting calls well before Daffodil Day itself asking if we will have particular items in. Things can sell out before the actual day as businesses and rest homes book times for me to bring the merchandise to them.”

As a result, her car is permanently packed with all sorts of items, not only as she takes it to rest homes and businesses, but also items that she is collecting from talented volunteers who make things for the team to sell.

“We have some wonderful crocheted bears this year. Everyone was so sad when the official bears stopped being made - there was a different one each year, each with its own name and personality, but bear lovers will be thrilled as these bears are just as lovely, and being handmade, or as we term it made with love, each one is unique. We are fortunate in Taranaki to have so many talented people willing to volunteer their skills like this.”

Mugs are other popular sellers each year, she says, as are smaller items such as pens and napkins.

“I think people like being able to support a good cause, and pens or mugs are something you use often, and really can never have too many of, so they sell well. They are excellent quality so you are getting something useful, that will last, and that helps support a really important charity as well.”

Jewellery is another item people often buy, she says, with earrings and small pendants making great gifts.

“We aren’t far from Christmas really, so people are ready to start stocking up on presents. The locally made necklaces and earrings we have are lovely, and we will have matching keyrings as well this year from the same business which I think will be another great gift idea.”

Reusable coffee cups are another popular gift idea, and Raewyn says the ones she has in stock are “absolutely brilliant”.

“They are really gorgeous. We tested them out thoroughly, and can vouch for how effective they are in keeping hot drinks warm for a long time. The drink bottles are great too, and again they are items lots of people use and are looking for quality ones to buy.”

There’s a new tea towel design this year as well tote bags and the always popular china cups “they really do sell fast every year,” and lots more, she says.

It’s not just Raewyn’s car that is full currently, her diary is busy filling up with dates and times to visit people for merchandise previews before Daffodil Day.

“So if people do want to book a visit, or are keen on a particular item, they need to call me soon and lock the date in.”

A pop-up shop is planned for Wednesday, August 23, she says, giving people another chance to buy before the day itself.

“We will be outside Stratford Pharmacy on Broadway, and then after that of course we will have the merchandise stall in the Stratford War Memorial hall on Daffodil Day itself.”

The Details

What: Stratford Daffodil Day

When: Friday, August 25.

Where: Luncheon at Stratford War Memorial Hall. Business lunches delivered by pre-arrangement.

Details: Contact Raewyn on 027 463 6130



