A group of friends enjoying last year's Stratford Daffodil Day luncheon. Photo / Vicki Ziletjes

A national daffodil shortage won’t stop Stratford when it comes to Daffodil Day in the town this year, says Raewyn Rooney.

Raewyn, team leader of the Stratford Daffodil Day committee, says while the yellow blooms themselves might be in short supply this year, there is no shortage of ready and willing volunteers set to make the annual fundraiser as successful as ever.

“Once again our team of volunteers have been working very hard, planning and organising everything needed to make sure Stratford continues the tradition of making Daffodil Day a big, bold and beautiful event.”

While one of the North Island’s major commercial suppliers of daffodils downsized operations during the Covid-19 pandemic and hasn’t returned to pre-Covid output, Raewyn says that doesn’t have to mean Stratford won’t have daffodils.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have a field or small area of daffodils growing to get in touch with us. We would love to have as many locally grown daffodils as possible, and we do still have some coming in from our regular suppliers as well.”

Stratford’s traditional Daffodil Day luncheon is something the district can be very proud of, says Raewyn.

“When I talk to people involved with Daffodil Day elsewhere in the country, the feedback I get is that Stratford is one of the only, if not the only, town to have something like it. It’s something Stratford has become known for, the huge success of the luncheon and business lunches we have here.”

It’s so well known, Stratford’s War Memorial carpark is always packed on the day, with mini-vans and buses from rest homes and groups all over Taranaki coming to the hall for their lunch, she says.

“Where else can you get a complete lunch for just $12? It’s affordable, in a lovely venue and offers people the chance to enjoy going out as a group, with friends and relatives without breaking the bank, all while supporting a really important cause.”

The sale of merchandise, from paper napkins to mugs and pens, is something else the Stratford committee seems to excel at, she says.

“I am already getting calls from rest homes wanting to organise a time I can bring merchandise to them for sales before Daffodil Day itself.”

The Details

What: Stratford Daffodil Day

When: Friday, August 25.

Where: Luncheon at Stratford War Memorial Hall. Business lunches delivered by pre-arrangement.

Details: Contact Raewyn on 027 463 6130



