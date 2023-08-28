Midhirst School students in their yellow and green. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford was painted yellow (and a hint of green) on Friday for the annual Daffodil Day fundraiser.

Every year, the Stratford Daffodil Day Committee members and their team of dedicated volunteers spend countless hours and days preparing for the annual fundraiser.

Stratford schools, businesses and residents all showed their support, with plenty of daffodil-themed window displays across the town, as well as lots of fun dress-up days at schools, kindys and even shops.

Participants of the Cycle for Hope fundraiser stopped in for lunch before continuing their journey north to New Plymouth.

Raewyn Rooney, Stratford Daffodil Day Committee chairwoman, says she is delighted and “so, so happy” with the support from the community for the day.

“Over 185 people ate in the hall, over 127 people ordered lunches and many more brought takeaway lunches. It is a true Stratford community event.”

While the team are still counting the money coming in, Raewyn says as of Monday, August 28, the total was $16,500 and growing.

“We are so grateful to the people who volunteered before and on the day, the people who donated or purchased raffles, daffodils or lunch. A true Stratford community event.”

