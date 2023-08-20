Daffodil arrangements like this one will be on sale on Friday. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Daffodil arrangements like this one will be on sale on Friday. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The flags are up, the flowers are ready and plenty of baking is being done in kitchens throughout Stratford, says Raewyn Rooney.

It’s the final countdown for Stratford’s annual Daffodil Day fundraiser and Raewyn, team leader of the Stratford Daffodil Day committee, says everything is in place to make sure Friday’s event is a blooming good success.

The ever-popular Daffodil Day luncheon will once again be served at the Stratford War Memorial Centre, and Raewyn says they are expecting it to be as busy as ever.

“We serve hundreds of lunches each year, and we know lots of people arrange to meet up with friends and share a table while supporting a good cause. We are looking forward to seeing lots of familiar faces this year as well as welcoming some new ones to this Stratford tradition.”

Raewyn says the committee knows groups travel from other areas in Taranaki to enjoy the luncheon in Stratford, with over 50 rest home residents having already organised transport and planned a fun day out.

“The Stratford Daffodil Day committee members are excited to bring Daffodil Day to Stratford. We have been beavering away for the last two months preparing for the day and are looking forward to seeing the Stratford community support the day.”

The lunches have become so popular, this year the committee has extended the reach of the business packed lunches on offer. As in previous years, they will be delivered to Stratford businesses that have pre-ordered, while Hāwera businesses have also had the opportunity to pre-order the packed lunches this year.

“The Hāwera lunches will be made in time to then travel south and reach those businesses in South Taranaki who are supporting us this year with their lunch orders.”

A national daffodil shortage has meant the team has had to work hard to secure plenty of yellow blooms for the day, and Raewyn says people should get in early to secure a bunch of daffodils this year.

“We also have some beautiful arrangements on sale this year, in a handbag style, which are going to be really popular and are such a lovely way to present the flowers.”

Daffodil Day and Cancer Society-themed merchandise will also be on sale this year, with a pop-up shop on Wednesday giving shoppers the chance to get in early, as well as stalls during the day itself along with plenty of raffles.

Raewyn says the committee members are grateful to the Stratford community for all the support.

“Over the years, it has really become something Stratford gets behind brilliantly. As a committee, we are aware Daffodil Day has really become a Stratford community event.”

The Details:

Pop-up shop:

Where: Outside Stratford Pharmacy

When: Wednesday, August 23, 9.30am to 3pm.

Luncheon:

Where: Stratford War Memorial Centre

When: Friday, August 25, 11.30am to 1.30 pm

Cost: $12

Daffodils for sale:

Where: Outside Stratford Pharmacy

When: Friday, August 25, 9.30am — all sold

Cost: $8 a bunch or $15 for the handbag arrangement





.