Eileen Judd received a life membership at the South Taranaki Croquet Association. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Taranaki croquet player has received a life membership for her service to the local association.

Eileen Judd was presented with the life membership at the South Taranaki Croquet Association meeting last Tuesday.

Eileen says it was a complete surprise.

“I knew nothing about it. I was quite shocked. Receiving a life membership is an honour and I do feel very honoured,” she says.

Eileen first started playing croquet in 1992 at the Stratford Croquet Club.

“It was my mother Mary Young who got me into it. I told her I’d come along to a meeting and once I played my first game, I was hooked.”

For more than 30 years Eileen has dedicated time to golf croquet, being involved in the sport at a club and an association level.

South Taranaki Croquet Association president Peter Filbee presenting Eileen Judd with the life membership. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“From 1997 until 2004, I was Stratford Croquet Club captain, and then from 2004 until 2007, I was vice-captain. From 2013 until 2015, I was club captain again. From 2015 until 2017, I was secretary-treasurer. In 2017, I became president and I’m still in that role.”

Eileen also coaches players and determines their handicaps so they can play at a competitive level. At an association level, Eileen has been involved in a number of roles.

“From 1997 until 2009 I was the secretary and from 2011 until this day I am the manager and tournament manager for Croquet South Taranaki. Since 2006, I’ve been the Croquet South Taranaki delegate for the New Zealand AGMs, and since 1995, I’ve been an umpire for the association.”

Since 2009 Eileen has been an association croquet referee and a referee for Croquet South Taranaki. She says she’s refereed on a national and international level.

“Since 2011 I’ve been an association croquet and golf croquet examiner and a golf croquet referee.”

Eileen says golf croquet is an inclusive sport.

“It’s something everyone can take part in regardless of age and physical fitness.”

Eileen says she has no plans of putting down the mallet anytime soon.

“I absolutely love the sport.”