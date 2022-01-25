On January 17 the Stratford Croquet Club had their fours competition.
Stratford, Inglewood, Hāwera and Hāwera Park croquet clubs took part in the competition. The winners were Inglewood players Elaine Olsson and Kathleen Pintor.
Runners-up were Linda Kirdy and Dianne Kennedy from Hawera Park.
The help of sponsors makes competitions like these possible. The Stratford Croquet Club has support from Taranaki Veterinary Centre, Eltham Veterinary Services, Unichem Mackays Pharmacy, Colonel Malones and First National Collective Taranaki Real Estate Daniel Stieller.