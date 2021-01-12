Stratford Cricket Club to celebrate 100 year centenary

The premier team is playing a game of cricket over the weekend. Photo/ Supplied.

Stratford Cricket Club is celebrating 100 years this year and centennial committee member Murray Cook says the committee are busy planning the event.

The cricket club was first established in 1920.

"There is lots of history around the club and I believe it is one of the oldest cricket cubs in Taranaki. The fact it is still operating is spectacular."

The celebrations take place over Waitangi weekend at the cricket club.

"On the Saturday there is a meet and greet and the premier team is playing a game of cricket in the afternoon. In the evening there is a light meal at the clubroom. On Sunday we are playing golf in the morning, having a game of cricket in the afternoon and a formal dinner."

Murray first became involved with the club in 1980. He says there has been a number of changes over the years.

"When I first started we had no pavilion. In the early 80s it was built. It was so nice to have our own place to call home."

He says the centenary is an 'excellent' way to catch up with old friends.

"Playing cricket and being involved with the club really becomes a part of your life and attending the celebration is a great way to see people who you may not have seen in awhile."

■ The centenary takes place Saturday, February 6 and Sunday, February 7 at the cricket club at Victoria Park. For more information and to register visit stratfordcricketnz.com. T-shirts and caps are also available for purchase from the website.