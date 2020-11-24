Stratford Cricket Club: successful two weeks for premier team

The Stratford Cricket Club premier team won both of their games.

Stratford Cricket Club's premier team has won both their games for the past two weeks.

On November 14 the team played against Hāwera. After winning the coin toss Stratford decided to bowl.

This was a good decision, bowling Hāwera out for 132. Star of the show with the ball was Jordan Lampe with figures of 5/40 off his 10 overs. Everyone else bowled well with Liam Muggeridge picking up two wickets and Christopher Coombe, Kale Jordan and Denis Mihalijevich each picking up one wicket.

In reply with the bat Stratford made steady progress and got the target eight wickets down in the 36th over. Denis Milhalijevich top scored at the top of the innings with 28, Lachlan Drummond 24 and Paul Lightoller 23 making valuable contributions. The game ended in a two wicket victory with a valuable bonus point.

On November 21, the team played against New Plymouth Old Boys for their first home game on the grass pitch at Victoria in Stratford.

After losing the coin toss, the Stratford team were put into bat. With a slow out field Stratford managed a respectable score of 158.

Captain Paul Lightoller top scored with 32 and was well supported by Neil Harper 31 and Lachlan Drummond 29. In reply Old Boys lost regular wickets and were dismissed for 147 in the 46th over. Chris Coombe topped the bowling with figures of 3/26 off 10.

Ian Patterson, Dan Lampe and Lachlan Drummond each picked up two wickets and a very special moment with 13-year-old Cooper Patterson who picked up his first premier wicket with impressive figures of 1/25 off his 8 overs, this goes with his first premier runs earlier in the day finishing with 2 not out. The Stratford team had a 11 run win.