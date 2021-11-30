Stratford creative studio gets into the Christmas spirit

The macrame Christmas tree is hanging in the creative studio's front window.

The macrame Christmas tree is hanging in the creative studio's front window.

A Stratford creative studio is getting into the Christmas spirit.

Verdigris Creative Studio owner Sue Hogan has created a macrame Christmas tree to hang in the shop's front window.

"Macrame has made a come-back in the last couple of years. I've been offering classes to teach people how to make macrame Christmas decorations."

Sue says she had created a small macrame Christmas tree for the classes.

"Everyone expects me to do something different each year. I thought I could create a bigger Christmas macrame tree."

It took Sue three days to create the tree.

"I spent two and a half days making the macrame with 300m of cord, and I spent half a day threading and cable-tying the lights in."

She says people have reacted positively to the tree.

"I've had a lot of positive feedback and people asking if they could buy it."

Once Sue had put the tree up she thought the window looked bare.

"So I made some macrame snowflakes to hang in the window as well. I'm not sure if it's done but I've got plenty of time to add to it."