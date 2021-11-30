Stratford creative studio gets into the Christmas spirit

A Stratford creative studio is getting into the Christmas spirit.
Verdigris Creative Studio owner Sue Hogan has created a macrame Christmas tree to hang in the shop's front window.
"Macrame has made a come-back in the last couple of years. I've been offering classes to teach people how to make macrame Christmas decorations."
Sue says she had created a small macrame Christmas tree for the classes.
"Everyone expects me to do something different each year. I thought I could create a bigger Christmas macrame tree."
It took Sue three days to create the tree.
"I spent two and a half days making the macrame with 300m of cord, and I spent half a day threading and cable-tying the lights in."
She says people have reacted positively to the tree.
"I've had a lot of positive feedback and people asking if they could buy it."
Once Sue had put the tree up she thought the window looked bare.
"So I made some macrame snowflakes to hang in the window as well. I'm not sure if it's done but I've got plenty of time to add to it."