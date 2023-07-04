Motorists will need to slow down to 30km/h on Pembroke Rd outside Taraanki Diocesan School if Waka Kotahi approves SDC's Interim Speed Management Plan. Photo / Google

Drivers will soon be slowing down near Stratford schools if councillors have their way.

At last week’s Policy and Services meeting, elected members were asked to approve an Interim Speed Management Plan, which would reduce speed limits outside nine schools in the district.

At the meeting council’s roading asset manager, Steve Bowden, told councillors once they approved the plan it would be sent to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for approval.

He said all road controlling authorities, including Stratford District Council, were required to reduce speed limits near primary and secondary schools to either 30km/h near urban schools or 60km/h near rural schools. Councillors could decide whether those speed limits were set as permanent, meaning they were in place at all times, or variable, meaning they would be in place only during set hours.

In his report, he explained councillors only had to make a decision on roads that weren’t on the state highway as speed limits on state highways are set by Waka Kotahi.

While councillors were generally in agreement with the need to reduce speed near schools, noting it was a legal requirement set by the Government, there was some debate around whether those limits should be variable or permanent.

Councillor Vaughan Jones said a variable speed limit made more sense, as the slower speed was only needed at school drop-off and pick-up times.

“The rest of the time you don’t need to slow vehicles down that much.”

A sign would be needed to show a variable limit, said Steve, and schools have to let police know when they want the times changed to suit specific events in which they might need the slower speed at a specific time.

“Can you not make it a district-wide variable speed limit for near the schools so you don’t need a sign?” Vaughan asked.

It was a legal requirement to have a sign in place, said Steve.

“It’s going to be hard to make sure people obey the speed limit anyway,” Vaughan said, saying it was unlikely police were going to be present and checking near the schools, “after the first few weeks it is in place”.

Councillor Ellen Hall asked if schools had been consulted about the proposed speed reductions.

Yes they had been, said Steve, with overwhelming support from schools for the reduced speed limits.

Ellen said she was in favour of the proposal.

“I do school drop-off and pick-up twice a day and know they are very busy places. I also think when you make changes like this, people soon adapt. Reducing the speed near schools can only be a good thing for the community.”

Councillor Amanda Harris questioned why Portia St was not included in the lower speed zone near St Joseph’s School, with Steve saying councillors had given that direction.

“In previous workshops when this was discussed, the feeling in the room from elected members was the school area was too great if Portia was included, so we left that street out in this plan.”

Councillor Jono Erwood spoke in support of the proposal, referencing his former job as a police officer.

“I have a bit of knowledge around speed limits and the need near schools. I think it’s a case of KISS - keeping it simple. One speed all the time.”

Mayor Neil Volzke was also in favour, saying he felt a permanent speed limit was preferable to a variable one near schools.

“If you look at that list, they are all parts of road where you are already going to be slowing down so I can’t see an issue.”

Elected members agreed to endorse the plan for it to be sent to Waka Kotahi for approval. Once that is in place, the lower speed limits will be put in place as early as possible, said Steve.

While Waka Kotahi’s approval is needed for the plan, the roading agency wasn’t getting much approval from councillors during a workshop held directly before the Policy and Services meeting.

At the workshop, councillors heard from Sarah Giles and Sree Nutulapati from Waka Kotahi, who provided an update on safety improvements planned for State Highway 3 between New Plymouth and Hāwera, including the potential installation of median safety barriers along the route.

Councillor Vaughan Jones said Waka Kotahi needed to consider how the road was used.

“I know median barriers save lives, but what research has been done in Taranaki itself on them? We are going to end up with traffic backed up for long stretches behind a tractor.”

Councillor Steve Beck said Waka Kotahi needed to work on fixing the condition of the road itself.

“It’s all very well doing safety improvements, but what are you doing about the pavement? Because it’s crap, it’s absolutely crap the state it is in.”

The roads and schools included in the Interim Speed Management Plan are:

Midhirst School - 30km/h

Stratford Primary School - 30km/h

Stratford High School - 30km/h

St Joseph’s Primary School - 30km/h

Taranaki Diocesan School Pembroke Rd frontage - 30km/h

Pembroke School - 60km/h

Makahu School - 30km/h

Marco School Marco Rd frontage - 60km/h

Ngaere School Cheal Rd frontage - 60km/h

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council



