Stratford councillor has served community for a quarter century

John Sandford's two sons have never voted for him, but enough other people have that he has been serving as a Stratford District councillor for 25 years now.

John says it is "a real honour" to have been a councillor for so long, and he doesn't plan to retire just yet either.

"I would like to get to 30 years. I am still as passionate about the job as the day I was first sworn in."

John says he is thankful to everyone who has voted for him over the past eight elections, and hopes to have their continued support going forward.

As for his sons Gil and Neil, they would vote for him if they could, he reckons.

"Since they have been old enough to vote, they have both been living just out of the district so they aren't eligible to vote for me."

They, and their wives Jess and Amy, assist John's efforts in other ways, however.

"Along with my wife Ulinda, and my grandchildren Charlotte and Arlo, they have been supporting me throughout. I couldn't do what I do without all their support and I really do appreciate that."

John Sandford (centre, back row) and his family, who have supported him throughout his many years of service.

John and Ulinda have just celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary, and with John having spent 25 of those years serving his community as a councillor, he says Ulinda's support has been vital, especially as the couple also had their own businesses in town over the years.

He says because of his need to spend hundreds of hours on council business over the years, their own businesses success has been thanks to Ulinda.

"I am very lucky she was willing to do that, and has been so supportive throughout."

Having served as a councillor for the district for a quarter of a century, John has worked with all four mayors the Stratford District has had since its inception in 1988 and all six CEOs as well.

When he first stood for election back in 1995 John was the youngest councillor, at the age of 40. Now he is one of the oldest, but says he hasn't changed his attitude of applying common sense to all decisions being made at the council table over the years.

John says one of the best decisions made by the council has been investing in the creation of subdivisions.

"People weren't putting their hand up to do them at the time, it was something that needed to happen, and brought people to the district. Council were brave enough to do it and it has turned out really well."

Much has changed over the years he has served, he says - a lot for the better, but not all.

"Moving from paper agendas to iPads, and then having meetings on Zoom. I am not a fan of Zoom and it has taken me a while to get used to the iPad. That said, I would never change back now, it must have saved so many trees over time."

On the positive side, there is a lot more transparency now, he says.

"We have a lot more engagement with ratepayers now, people can talk to us at any time, and they certainly do that, but we also have more public meetings, more ways to consult with the community."

John says that close connection to ratepayers and residents is invaluable.

"One of the coolest things living in a district this size is that most people know you and are happy to tell you what they think. I think that is great, that they are able to do that and I love being able to represent their views and thoughts at the council table for them."

Stratford District mayor Neil Volzke says John is to be commended on his many years of service, describing him as "an outstanding councillor" who has never lost his enthusiasm for the role.

"John is never afraid to speak up at meetings and has always been a staunch advocate for older people and those that are less well off. We need people like him to help keep spending and rate increases in check."