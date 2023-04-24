Wreath-makers (from left): Georgia Payne, 15, Lara Abraham, 16, her sister Taylor, 10, and Victoria Payne, 16. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford citizens made wreaths of all colours and sizes to pay respects to the Anzacs.

The annual wreath-making event took place at Stratford’s War Memorial Centre last Friday morning. The wreaths will adorn the Hall of Remembrance.

The Stratford Floral Art Group were at the event, and treasurer Glenys Campbell says the group comes to the event each year.

“We want to help commemorate the Anzacs. Five members were at the event, and some brought their grandchildren to help make wreaths.”

Taylor Abraham, 10, says remembering the Anzacs is important.

“They fought for us, and it’s good to remember their service to our country.”

The Stratford District Youth Council was also at the event. Youth councillor Victoria Payne, 16, says the Anzacs were an important part of New Zealand’s history.

“They gave their lives to give us the freedoms we have today.”