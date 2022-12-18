Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Stratford Press

Stratford community house tenants share festive fare and plenty of Christmas cheer

Ilona Hanne
By
Quick Read
The Stratford Community House Christmas lunch was a truly festive affair complete with a Christmas hat competition. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The Stratford Community House Christmas lunch was a truly festive affair complete with a Christmas hat competition. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Tenants, trustees and staff of Stratford Community House got together on Thursday to share a lunch and some friendly conversation before the Christmas break.

Chairman Doug Robinson thanked everyone for attending, saying the shared lunch was a nice way to end the year while serving as a thank you to the various groups and organisations who work in the building.

He said Stratford was lucky when it came to having dedicated and willing volunteers who help with a number of charities and organisations in the community.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Where would we be without our volunteers.”

The Stratford Community House provides a space for many great groups and organisations to work out of as well, he said, and the community benefited greatly from the services provided.

A Christmas hat competition sparked some very creative planning before the meal, with all types of hats on display, from Christmas trees to bonnets bearing baubles.


Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.


Latest from Stratford Press