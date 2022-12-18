The Stratford Community House Christmas lunch was a truly festive affair complete with a Christmas hat competition. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Tenants, trustees and staff of Stratford Community House got together on Thursday to share a lunch and some friendly conversation before the Christmas break.

Chairman Doug Robinson thanked everyone for attending, saying the shared lunch was a nice way to end the year while serving as a thank you to the various groups and organisations who work in the building.

He said Stratford was lucky when it came to having dedicated and willing volunteers who help with a number of charities and organisations in the community.

“Where would we be without our volunteers.”

The Stratford Community House provides a space for many great groups and organisations to work out of as well, he said, and the community benefited greatly from the services provided.

A Christmas hat competition sparked some very creative planning before the meal, with all types of hats on display, from Christmas trees to bonnets bearing baubles.







