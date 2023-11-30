Stratford Community Childcare Centre is organising a colour run fundraiser for next month. Photo / Unsplash

A colourful fundraiser for Stratford Community Childcare Centre will help pay for a fresh coat of paint inside the not-for-profit centre’s main building.

Organiser Kris Jiggins says the colour run is the perfect way to raise funds.

“We thought it’s a great way to bring all the kids together and have a fun event for the end of the year. The childcare centre relies on fundraisers and donations as it’s a not-for-profit organisation. The money raised will go towards freshening up the inside of the building.”

The event will take place at Stratford Primary School’s field.

“People are to meet at the building on top of the hill before you head down to the field.”

Kris says people should wear light or white coloured clothes for the event.

“The colour will stand out and look spectacular.”

Each person will receive a small container of colour.

“This allows the kids to have fun with their families and then they will run the course and have more colour powder thrown at them. You can purchase an extra container for $2.50.”

Kris says the course will include obstacles and a water slide.

“The obstacle course will have tyres, a rope to climb under and some things to climb. The water slide will be at the end to help wash off the colours. We also encourage people to bring towels and spare clothes for the ride home.”

Start times will be staggered, she says.

“We’ll have groups of 20 starting every 10 minutes. That way they have plenty of time to get around the course and get covered with lots of colour. We will have a shorter course for kids under 5 and a longer course for older tamariki.”

Once kids have completed the course they can buy an iceblock, sausage or a drink.

“These will be available for $2 each.”

The Details

What: Stratford Community Childcare Centre colour run fundraiser

When: Saturday, December 9, 10am start

Where: Stratford Primary School field, Regan St

Cost: $5 per person

Other: Iceblock, sausage or a drink $2 each. Extra small container of colour powder $2.50















