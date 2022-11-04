The Stratford Community Childcare Centre fundraiser golf tournament takes place at Stratford Golf Club. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

People are invited to grab their golf clubs and head down to the Stratford Golf Club.

Stratford Community Childcare Centre has organised a fundraiser golf tournament to raise funds for the centre's outside area refurbishment project, says fundraising committee member Kris Jiggins.

"We have received a grant which has helped us to fund part of the refurbishment but we still have a long way to go. At the moment we've dug up the bark and laid down a turf. Our plan is to work on the under-twos area and add water tanks for the garden. We have so many ideas to make this space better for our tamariki."

The golf tournament will be an Ambrose competition.

"This is for teams of four. People can register as an individual for $55 or as a team of four for $200. The cost covers the green fee but also for the barbecue lunch after the event."

She says with plenty of prizes up for grabs, this is an event not to be missed.

"We have a $500 hole-in-one prize set at a specific hole, longest drive and winning team prizes. We also have other goodies, a raffle, and spot prizes."

The idea for the golf tournament was inspired by conversations Kris has had with members of the community.

"I know Stratford has a lot of people who are interested in golf, and that golf tournaments are always quite successful here. It also seemed like a great thing to do as the weather is warming up and it's the chance to reconnect after the Covid-19 lockdowns."

While people can register on the day, Kris encourages people to get in early.

"This way we can sort out the teams but also so we have accurate numbers for catering."

The event wouldn't be possible without the help of local businesses who have sponsored the tournament.

"We're so thankful to everyone who has supported us."

The Details:

What: Stratford Community Childcare Centre fundraiser golf tournament

When: November 15, starting 9am.

Where: Stratford Golf Club, Pembroke Road.

Cost: $55 individual, $200 team of four.

Registration: Visit the Stratford Community Centre at 40 Orlando Street, Stratford or message the Stratford Community Childcare Centre Facebook page.