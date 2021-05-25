Stratford coaches chosen for Sport NZ course hoping to inspire change

Tennis New Zealand coach developer Ghislaine Brien and Stratford Flyers Swim Squad coach Aimee Woodhead.

Two Stratford coaches are attending a two-year Sports NZ coaching for impact course, with the aim of introducing positive change in youth sport.

Stratford Flyers Swim Squad coach Aimee Woodhead and Tennis New Zealand coach developer Ghislaine Brien are the only two Taranaki coaches selected for the course.

Coaching for Impact is open to all experienced New Zealand coaches who are coaching secondary school-aged athletes. The course features residential working camps, mentoring support, coaching feedback, and support to develop personal development plans.

Three hundred and sixty coaches from around the country applied for the course, and only 60 were selected, says Aimee.

"The aim of the course is to give coaches skills which will benefit our rangatahi and help them reach their full potential."

Ghislaine says research shows there is a "massive" drop-out in sports from rangatahi caused by a number of factors including online gaming and negative experiences in training and competing.

"Research shows that too often culture can focus on performance outcomes. Coaches lead the culture of teams so they are in the driving seat to make change. Competence equals confidence and teaching the skills using different engaging methods to get game and sport specific fundamentals in place is one coaching style that does work."

Aimee and Ghislaine recently attended their first resident working camp in Wellington.

"It was like a conference. There were three leaders who guided us through the weekend. We learnt new things based around rangatahi development and reflected on what we can do as coaches to support them better," Ghislaine says.

Aimee says her biggest takeaway from the course is how important it is to support youth in sport.

"Our teenagers participate for fun, fitness and improvement and when we allow and focus on the results to dominant the culture it leads to early drop out as too often coaches use rope learning and pressure to achieve desired results.

"The atmosphere at the residential weekend working camp was so invigorating and inspiring. Everyone was sharing, supporting and working towards improving what we do to meet the needs of our teenagers."