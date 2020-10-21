Stratford CMK Stratford Flyers: Swimmers represent club at championships

The CMK Stratford Flyers at the New Zealand Short Course Championship. Photo/ Supplied

Five swimmers from CMK Stratford Flyers represented their squad at the New Zealand Short Course Championship competition during the school holidays.

A number of personal best times were achieved, with some outstanding results considering the swimmers took a break during the Covid-19 lockdown.

With many competitions cancelled over the previous months it was great to be back in the racing environment with like minded people.

The squad look forward to being away with the whole Flyers Traveling Squad for the annual Labour weekend trip to Rotorua.

Results:

Dylan Kowalewski 14 years: 1st 200m freestyle, 2nd 200m medley, 3rd 200m backstroke, 3rd 100m freestyle and 4th 100m medley.

Eva McGeoch 14 years: 3rd 200m backstroke and 6th 400m medley.

Alina Zabel 15 years: 5th 200m breaststroke, 7th 100m breaststroke and 8th 50m breaststroke.

Heidi Sextus 14 years: 4th 800m freestyle, 5th 1500m freestyle and 9th 400m freestyle.

Isabelle Wightman 13 years: 5th 50m freestyle and 5th 100m freestyle.