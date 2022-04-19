CMK Stratford Flyers had a fantastic weekend at the 12 and under champs and 13 and over Taranaki meet recently. Photo/ Supplied

CMK Stratford Flyers had a fantastic weekend at the 12 and under champs and 13 and over Taranaki meet recently.

Lots of new swimmers are coming through and competing at champs for the first time.

There were loads of personal best times swum.

It was awesome to be all together racing again. Standout swims from Jayda Hancock (15 years) in qualifying for the National Division One team for the first time and breaking the Stratford record in the 100m breaststroke.

She broke the Stratford record which was the oldest at 32 years, going back to 1990, last held by Sarah Hackett.

Jayda also broke the 50 breast record (was Alina Zabel 2020). Anahera Martin was also in record-breaking form breaking the 50m butterfly (was Zoe Williamson 2014), 100m butterfly (was Claudia Taylor 2016) and 100m freestyle (was Claudia Taylor 2016).

The 12 and under relay team of Payton Kolevski, Ava Stone, Lillie Belau, and Lexi Hancock won the 4 x 50 freestyle with a close and exciting finish.

Medals:

Jayda Hancock 13 and over: Gold 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, 200m medley, 200m butterfly, silver 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, bronze 100m backstroke.

Anahera Martin 13 and over: Gold 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 200m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 100m medley.

Isabelle Wightman 13 and over: Gold 400m freestyle, silver 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 50m freestyle, bronze 100m butterfly.

James Wilson 12 yrs: Gold 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 200m medley, 50m backstroke, bronze 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 100m medley.

Kiarhn Robinson 9 yrs: Gold 50m breaststroke, 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 100m breaststroke, 50m frestylee, 100m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 100m medley.

Payton Kolevski 11 yrs: Silver 100m medley, bronze 50m breaststroke, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle.

Lillie Belau 10 yrs: Gold 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle, silver 50m butterfly, bronze 50m breaststroke.

Addison Moore 10 yrs: Gold 200m freestyle, bronze 100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 200m medley, 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle.

Jaiah Otene 11 yrs: Gold 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke, silver 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 100m medley, bronze 200m medley.

Lexi Hancock 12 yrs: Gold 200m butterfly, Silver 100m butterfly, bronze 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle.

Meila Gwiazdzinski 13 and over: 3rd 50m freestyle, 200m medley, 100, freestyle.

Ainslee Austin 10 yrs: Bronze 100m medley.

Alyssa Bretherton 10 yrs: Bronze 200m backstroke.

Tavish Graham 13 and over: Silver 100m medley, bronze 200m medley, 100m freestyle.

Reid Macdonald 11 yrs: bronze 50m breaststroke.

Heidi Sextus 13 and over: Bronze 200m freestyle.

Billie Smith 10 yrs: Silver 200m backstroke.

Geordie Smith 9 and under: Gold 100m backstroke, silver 100m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, bronze 100m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke.

Top 7 in Taranaki for age: Quin Bishop, Lachlan Graham, Emily Jensen, Sophie Jensen, George Macdonald, Mabel Macdonald, Ashley Mattock, McKenzie Reed, Mark Robinson, Ava Stone, Ginny Whittington, Gemma Wicksteed.