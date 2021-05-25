Stratford CMK Flyers attend New Zealand Division Two Championships

Nine swimmers from the CMK Stratford Flyers competed at the New Zealand Division Two Championships. Photo / Supplied.

CMK Stratford Flyers had nine swimmers qualify and compete at the New Zealand Division 2 Championships in Dunedin.

The competition, which took place from May 9-13, saw 700 swimmers compete from 75 clubs around New Zealand.

The team would like to thank their huge support base; Raeleen Hancock and Rachel Wightman for managing, coach Ashley Rupapera, Stratford Swim Club members for their continued support, Taranaki Swimming for funding, and the Flown Flyers who came to visit from the University of Otago.

In our town, swimming has an awesome community and support, and we are proud of the squad members putting their time and mahi into improving.

Personal bests were achieved by the medallists below along with Samara Agent and Bella Keenan.

Medallists:

Isabelle Wightman 14 yrs: Gold 200m freestyle, silver 400m freestyle, bronze 100m backstroke, 800m freestyle, 400m freestyle.

Anina Loveridge 15 yrs: Silver 1500m freestyle, silver 400m medley, 800m freestyle,

Bailee Robertson 14 yrs: bronze 1500m freestyle.

Top 10:

Jayda Hancock 8th 100m breaststroke, 9th 400m medley.

Tavish Graham 15 yrs: 7th 200m backstroke.

Daniel Read: 4th 200m butterfly.

Madi Mattock: 10th 50m breaststroke.