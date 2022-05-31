Voyager 2021 media awards
Stratford CMK Flyers achieve good results at national meets

The division two swimmers. Photo/ Supplied

By Aimee Woodhead

The CMK Flyers Swim Squad recently completed the Swimming New Zealand National meets.

Results of the Division one national champs held in Wellington: Anahera Martin 14 yrs; Gold (Taranaki Record) 50m freestyle, bronze 100m freestyle, Jayda Hancock 15 yrs; 6th 50m breaststroke.

Results of the Division two national event held in Dunedin: Jack Rust 13 yrs; Gold 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle, 200m backstroke, silver 50m and 100m backstroke, Jayda Hancock 15 yrs; Silver 100m and 200m breaststroke, bronze 100m medley, Meila Gwiazdzinski 13 yrs; Gold 100m freestyle, Samara Agent 15 yrs; Silver 50m backstroke, Madeline Hobo 13 yrs; 4th 200m medley, 5th 800m freestyle 5th 200m breaststroke, Tavish Graham 16 yrs; 5th 200m backstroke, 7th 50m backstroke.

The squad is now on a well-deserved break before the 2022/2023 season.