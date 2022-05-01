Nominations are now open for the annual Stratford District Council citizen and youth awards. Photo/ Supplied

People are asked to nominate Stratford champions for the annual Stratford District Council citizen and youth awards.

Nominations are now open and close Friday, May 27.

The awards identify local champions in our community who have shown leadership, inspiration, or dedication to a cause, contributing to the overall wellbeing of the district.

Mayor Neil Volzke says these awards are an important tradition, recognising the amazing people we have in the community.

"Everything good about our district is due to someone's passion, selflessness and commitment to the community.

"More than often these people are working behind the scenes – and these awards are our opportunity to shine a light on the role they play in making our district tick."

He asks people to take the time to nominate the people doing great things in the district for a 2022 citizen award and youth citizen award.

Nomination forms for both the 2022 Citizen Award and Youth Citizen Award (recognising our 12-24-year-old champions) are available from council's website, stratford.govt.nz, Service Centre at 63 Miranda St, or the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre.

A presentation evening will be held on Tuesday, August 2.