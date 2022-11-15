From left: Maryann Rest Home and Hospital chief executive Jo Russ and financial manager Helen Jones accept the donation from volunteer Karen Pearse. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

From left: Maryann Rest Home and Hospital chief executive Jo Russ and financial manager Helen Jones accept the donation from volunteer Karen Pearse. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Old clothing is helping to bring a new look to a Stratford rest home.

On Tuesday last week St Andrew's op shop was all about the flowers, with representatives of Maryann Rest Home and Hospital and op shop volunteers all wearing colourful and bright floral clothing.

The floral theme didn't stop there with chief executive Jo Russ and financial manager Helen Jones accepting a donation from the op shop to help fund the beautification of the driveway at Maryann, as part of the extension project currently under way at the site.

The money was raised through the op shop, where customers pay what they can for items, with all the proceeds going back to the community in the form of donations towards schools, organisations and community groups.

Helen says the donation is appreciated.

"The plan is to beautify the entranceway with plants and thanks to St Andrew's op shop we are able to do that."

Volunteer Penny Gavan says she and Reverend John Mattock were approached by another volunteer asking if the shop would donate some money towards the Maryann development project.

"We thought that was a great idea. We gave them a sizeable donation totalling hundreds of dollars."

The op shop first opened in 2013 to help the needs of the community and volunteer Karen Pearse says since then the shop has continued to grow.

"We receive donations from clothes, shoes, to bric-a-brac. We get many people from out of town stopping in at our shop."

She says they've helped a number of community groups and schools over the years.

"All the people here helping to run the shop are volunteers with all the profits from the sale of items going back to the community. In the past, we've helped with school camps, school supplies, and uniforms, and we've donated picnic tables towards the schools. We also have given donations to a number of community organisations."

Karen first started volunteering with the op shop two years ago.

"I love it. You meet so many different people and knowing you're helping to make a difference in the community is a special feeling."

During the Christmas holidays the op shop is planning a number of activities for school-aged children, says Penny.

"It's another way we can help, providing fun activities to do during the school holidays to get kids out of the house and doing something fun. All the information will be listed on our Facebook page closer to the time."

She says the op shop is always looking for more community groups to support.

"People just need to come in and have a chat with us. We're more than happy to help community groups and schools, it's what we enjoy doing."