Stratford Christmas trail winning homes announced

Homes and businesses have gone all out to show their festive spirit this year. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Homes and businesses have gone all out to show their festive spirit this year. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford streets have been lit up with plenty of festive flair over the past few weeks, with about 50 houses and businesses entered in the Stratford Christmas trail.

Organised by Kylee Lawrence and Shannan Young and sponsored by Stratford Rotary, homes and businesses were encouraged to do anything they could to bring some festive cheer to the town this year.

From putting their Christmas tree in a window so it could be seen from outside, to going all out and decorating their lawns and roofs with lights and inflatable Christmas decorations, it was all about making sure local tamariki had plenty of Christmas cheer to see as they walked or drove around the town.

Local businesses Sarah's Sassy Cakes, Nix Dungeon and Za-Nel's Handmade Crafts came on board, sponsoring prizes for the five winning homes and businesses along with Stratford Rotary, which generously provided a $100 SBA voucher for each of the five winners as well.

The judging panel was made up of Stratford Press editor Ilona Hanne and her family, with each of the five family members being tasked to choose a favourite, something that proved to be a tough job for the younger members of the whanau, with Thiemo, 10, declaring every single house was his favourite.

Eventually, however, final decisions were made after several trips to check out the shortlisted houses for one last look, and the winners were surprised with a visit from the organisers and a representative of Stratford Rotary delivering their prizes on Sunday evening.

While the winners have been announced, the trail is still running, so people are encouraged to check out the list of addresses available on the Stratford Christmas Facebook page and go for a drive one evening to enjoy all the beautiful displays.

Kylee says she is pleased with the success of the trail.

"Big thanks to the Stratford community, our major sponsor Stratford Rotary and the other generous businesses who donated prizes, biggest thanks to all the homes who went out of their way to put lights and trees up to bring a smile to our tamariki, we have enjoyed pulling this together and are already planning next year."

Winning houses

Ilona's pick: 14 Mercade Place

Sven's pick: 131 Brecon Rd

Achim's pick: 1 Achilles St

Tatjana's pick: 57 Warwick Rd

Thiemo's pick: 638 Tariki Rd