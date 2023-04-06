Whānau Flicks and Feed gives tamariki the chance to play indoor hockey, share a meal with their family and then watch a movie or the club hockey games. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Whānau Flicks and Feed gives tamariki the chance to play indoor hockey, share a meal with their family and then watch a movie or the club hockey games. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Taranaki Hockey and TET MultiSports Centre, Stadium Restaurant and Bar have teamed up to offer fun and food.

Starting April 15, Taranaki Hockey and TET MultiSports Centre, Stadium Restaurant and bar will offer children the chance to play indoor hockey, enjoy a meal with their parents or caregivers, and then watch a movie or club hockey.

Whānau Flicks and Feed is the brainchild of Ben Collier, who wanted to bring some traditions he learned of overseas back with him.

“Some years ago I played club hockey for a team in the Netherlands. The family involvement has stayed with me. Over in Europe the children would play some hockey and then have a meal before watching the premier clubs play. I thought it would be great to have that culture here. It’s a way families can fill up their Saturday and keep their kids active, with the promise of a delicious meal and entertainment afterwards.”

Ben says Stratford is the ideal place to trial the initiative.

“Stratford has some great facilities and we want to utilise those. Central and South Taranaki have great hockey communities and we want to build on that, and also offer something for the kids.”

Spaces are limited, he says, and he encourages people to get in quickly to avoid disappointment.

“We can’t wait to see how this goes. These sessions are a trial run and if it’s popular we will bring it back. We’re also appealing for adults to help us on the days so if there’s some interest, Taranaki Hockey would be happy to hear from you. It’s all about providing opportunities for our tamariki.”

The Details:

What: Whānau Flicks and Feed.

Where: TET MultiSports Centre, Stadium Restaurant and Bar, 62 Portia St.

When: First session April 15, 4.30pm start. Meal and movie 5.30pm. Running until May 6.

Registration is essential. Visit https://www.playhq.com/hockey-new-zealand/register/bd4658?fbclid=IwAR0t3uhOFRqy8QwdE7siGezdnrdw5dunMisV6m0gULDQN1xJRFO-oaZ3il4











