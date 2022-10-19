Joshua Gray (4) created a pirate boat. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford children made Lego creations at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre during the school holidays.

The Lego Block Party was one of many fun activities run during the school holidays for the Stratford District Council school holiday programme.

Joshua Gray (4) went to the Lego Block Party with his brother Liam (8) and they both crafted some great items and scenes.

Joshua created a big pirate boat.

He used many different coloured Lego pieces to make it bright and colourful, he says.

"I love boats, especially pirate boats."

Joshua and Liam often play with Legos at home, but Joshua says the library's collection is bigger than his.

"They have so many pieces of Lego here."

Liam decided to also follow the theme of transportation, however, his was land-based transportation, creating a road and a delivery truck.

"I made a street that has a lake running beside it. There is a delivery person driving past and they're just about to head into a tunnel. I had a lot of fun creating this."

Frankie-Rose White (4) says the block party wasn't the first party she attended during the school holidays.

"I also went to the Stratford Bike Park Party. That was a lot of fun. I like biking and going to the bike park."

Frankie also made something for land-based transportation.

"I made a train and a lot of people are sitting on it. I like playing with Legos. It's a lot of fun and you can create so many things."