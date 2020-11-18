Stratford children encouraged to give trout fishing a go at annual event

Scarlett Barnard with her catch from a previous event. Photo/ Supplied

Everything is set for the 23rd annual Stratford Kids trout fishing day on Saturday, December 12.

The day takes place at the Scout Den pool on the Patea River in Stratford's King Edward Park.

The event will run from 8am, with the last fishing time slot at 12.45pm.

All fishing gear is supplied and with the help of Stratford Fishing Club members and volunteers, children will be able to fish for 300 2-year-old rainbow trout that Fish & Game has grown in its Hāwera hatchery.

At the event's conclusion at 1pm the nets will be removed and the remaining rainbow trout will be available to anglers who hold a current trout fishing licence.

The released fish stay in the area for several months and complement the fishing provided by the Patea River's resident population of brown trout.

Parents and caregivers can now book a 15-minute fishing time slot for their kids by visiting or ringing the Stratford i-Site Visitor Centre on 0800 765 6708.

Fish & Game is a not for profit public body and all licence fees go back to the management of the resource.