Wonder Kids Stratford pupils are ready to celebrate Puanga. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Stratford childcare centre is inviting families to celebrate the Māori New Year with a light party this month.

Wonder Kids Stratford centre manager Rose Head says the Miranda Street-based childcare centre changed from Best Start to Wonder Kids last year.

“We know so many families have been to this facility during its time here in Stratford. We invite all those people back for our Puanga celebration. It’s a way to celebrate our place in the community as Wonder Kids.”

The name change also came with a new kaupapa, she says.

“We are introducing stronger Māori values and stronger relationships with our community.”

To celebrate Puanga, the centre has organised a light party, with families who attended the centre either under the previous name Best Start or the current Wonder Kids all invited.

“It is a chance for current and former families to come and celebrate the start of the Māori New Year and Wonder Kids itself.”

The theme of the light party is ‘dress to impress’, Rose says.

“We encourage families to come dressed in their best and enjoy a night of music, dancing and sharing kai. We will also have glowsticks for the children.”

She says the light party isn’t the only way the pupils are celebrating Puanga, with a variety of activities taking place each day.

“We have shared stories, sung waiata and practised raranga [weaving]. We have engaged with the ngā atua [Māori gods] by practising these traditions.”

She says te reo Māori is a key element to the learning activities.

“We want to embrace it in our learning and teach the children about te reo Māori.”

The Details:

What: Wonder Kids Stratford Puanga Light Party

When: Friday, July 7 from 5pm-7pm

Where: Wonder Kids Stratford, 19 Miranda Street, Stratford

Other: Bring a plate