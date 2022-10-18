Zero Gravity Cheerleading Taranaki Stratford-based team Power. Photo / Supplied

A Stratford cheerleading team received great results at a recent cheerleading competition.

In September, Zero Gravity Cheerleading Taranaki Stratford-based team Power won the grade one grand champion for the highest scoring team out of all grade one teams at the Cheerbrandz Spring Carnival.

Head coach Nicola Lind says the Stratford team was one of four locally who competed at the event.

"Fifty-five athletes from Zero Gravity Cheerleading Taranaki attended the event based in North Shore, Auckland. There were two teams from Stratford and two from New Plymouth."

Three of the teams competed in the cheer sports division, in various grades and age divisions and the other team competed in the senior L1 elite division, she says.

"It was a very successful competition with three teams taking away first place and the other team received second place."

As well as the Power's success the New Plymouth grade two team, Magnetic, won Overall Grand Champions for the highest scoring team in all cheer sport divisions.

"There were about 50 teams in the cheer sports division. We're so proud of all of our athletes, they all did amazing performances. The icing on the cake was the result and most importantly the opportunity to see them having fun together."

Nicola says both the athletes and coaches had fun.

"It was quite a big deal for many of our athletes since it is the first competition that we have been able to attend in person for the past two years due to Covid-19. "

She says while it is amazing to win medals, the major benefits are the life lessons the athletes learn.

"We love to see the kids' confidence grow and their friendships with each other form. Cheerleading is a very team-orientated sport that requires commitment and dedication to each other."

Each team member is vital to the overall success, she says.

"There is a huge amount of repetition involved in preparing for competitions, so it's great for the kids to see the rewards of hard work."