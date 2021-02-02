Stratford charity gets baking to raise funds: Buy a muffin to help Biscuit

Paws up if you like muffins - Biscuit the kitten is a fan of the fundraising bake sale the Scratching Post volunteers have planned. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A local animal charity is hoping the sale of some fresh, home baked muffins will help keep the kittens in their care well fed.

The Scratching Post is holding a bake sale on Thursday and Friday this week, selling fresh, home made muffins for $3 to raise some much-needed funds for general kitten care.

The Scratching Post is run by the Stratford Companion Animal Trust, set up in 2012 to reduce the number of unwanted cats in the district and help people on low incomes to desex their pets. Since then, the team of volunteers have rehomed and helped desex hundreds of cats and kittens, which is rewarding work, but not cheap, says trustee Karma Andrews.

"We thought selling some muffins would be a great way to raise money which will go directly to helping with the ongoing cost of caring for the cats and kittens."

Volunteers will be visiting businesses in the Stratford CBD on Thursday and Friday next week between 10am and 1pm, or until they sell out if before. They will also have a stall outside Stratford PaperPlus on Broadway selling the muffins as well.

The money raised will help kittens like Biscuit, pictured here. Biscuit is looking for his forever home, and Karma says he would be a perfect pet for a family.

"He is really social and friendly. A very confident kitten who loves interacting with children and adults."

As well as selling the muffins this week, The Scratching Post also has a selection of cat toys, as well as feeding bowls, blankets, collars and other items suitable for pet dogs, cats or even birds, available for sale from their office on Broadway. With prices starting from just $2, there is something for every budget and to appeal to even the fussiest of felines, says Karma.

A wide range of toys and other pet related items are available from The Scratching Post. Photo / Ilona Hanne

"Our volunteers help us so much, even knitting some toys and blankets which we have for sale along with plenty of other pet accessories and needs. We also have two raffles running currently, one with a prize of a gift basket suited to dogs, and the other suited to cats. Just $2 a ticket and it will be drawn later this month."

If you're interested in adopting Biscuit, or any of the other kittens they have currently seeking homes you can call into The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.

Biscuit, like all kittens from The Scratching Post, has been desexed, vaccinated, vet health-checked, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.