Stratford Central Kindergarten celebrates Christmas

Stratford Central Kindergarten pupils enjoyed their end-of-year celebration. Photo / Supplied

Stratford Central Kindergarten pupils, staff and whānau celebrated the festive season this month.

Headteacher Judy Brady says throughout December, tamariki took part in fun activities to celebrate Christmas.

From dance parties, making shortbread and decorations, to talking about how people celebrate the festive season, the children have celebrated Christmas in a variety of ways.

Archie and Lachy Mortensen making shortbread. Photo/ Supplied

For the end-of-year celebration, children spent the day with Santa and CJ the Clown, and ate delicious icecreams from Mr Kool.

"It was a special day shared by all and a great way to celebrate. Our kindergarten, which provides 30 free hours, loves being able to bring in the community and give our tamariki a variety of experiences. We wish our community a happy and safe holiday season and look forward to seeing our whānau in the new year."