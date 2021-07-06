Stratford celebrates Māori New Year with Puanga Market Day

Matua Clive Tongaawhikau, Whaea Raewyn Ashby and their new kapa haka roopu Te Whetu Marama o Whakaahurangi performed waiata for everyone. Photo/ Supplied

Matua Clive Tongaawhikau, Whaea Raewyn Ashby and their new kapa haka roopu Te Whetu Marama o Whakaahurangi performed waiata for everyone. Photo/ Supplied

From harakeke weaving to live performances, Prospero Place was bustling with activity on Saturday during the Puanga Market.

Isla Commerford, 6, was in the library decorating Puanga stars during a craft activity and story time organised by library staff to celebrate Puanga.

From left: Isla Commerford, 6, Thea Oliver, 6, Milla Commerford, 4, decorated Puanga stars.

"I really liked decorating my star with beads and glitter. Puanga is special as it's the celebration of the Māori New Year."

Members of the Whakaahurangi Māori Women's Welfare League were at the market teaching people how to weave korowai, harakeke, and how to make poi.

Members of the Whakaahurangi Maori Women's Welfare League were at the market.

Secretary Marcia Reid says weaving is a great skill to learn.

"It comes down to choosing the right material to weave as you can't weave with just any flax. We decided to come support the Puanga Market and to show people some Māori art. It was a wonderful day of celebration."

Unity Wara performed at the Puanga Market.

Labour MP Steph Lewis travelled from Whanganui to attend the market.

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis was at the market.

"It was lovely to see all the stalls and performances as we celebrated a special time of the year."

Steph says she enjoys visiting Stratford.

Ivana Watson, 4, had her face painted.

"It's important to me to make myself available for people so they can have a chat and ask me some questions."