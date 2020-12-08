Stratford Business Association Christmas parade draws huge crowd

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke was accompanied by Santa and Santa's little helper Molly Weir, 3, at the Stratford Christmas Parade. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Over 2000 people lined the streets of Stratford on Friday evening to watch as the Stratford Business Association Christmas parade rolled into town.

With 26 floats entered, the judges had plenty to consider when choosing the winners, however they were able to reach unanimous decisions for both categories.

Best float in the education category was awarded to St Joseph's School Stratford, with the school receiving $1000 of Stratford Business Association (SBA) vouchers for their prize. These vouchers can be spent in any one of the many shops and businesses in the district who are members of the Stratford Business Association.

St Joseph's School Stratford won the prize for best float in the education category. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

First place in the open category went to the float by AgeCare Central who were delighted with their win. They also received $1000 of SBA vouchers in prize money. Second place went to Eltham Football Club, with $750 of SBA vouchers as a prize, while third place with a prize amount of $500 SBA vouchers went to Flyers Swim School.

The team at AgeCare Central were delighted with the news they had won first place for their float in the open category. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

SBA chairman Matthew Dimock says the evening was a great success.

"The 2020 Stratford Christmas Parade was a great event. The calibre of floats this year was really high. Thank you to everyone that was involved, from float participants to volunteers, and everyone in the community who came out and celebrated with us."

He says events like the parade can only run thanks to plenty of support from the community as well as organisations.

"We also want to thank TET and the Stratford District Council for their support to make these community events possible."