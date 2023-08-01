The Westwood Kitchens Broadway men's hockey team are the 2023 Men's Championship Grade winners.

The Westwood Kitchens Broadway men’s hockey team had one final game for the season, and it was for the Championship final against Te Kiri Rangers.

As a team, a lot of work and preparation had gone into this moment. The team were relaxed and in a very good headspace. In the first quarter, Broadway opened the scoring with a great goal off a penalty corner from Curtis Boyde, but that was soon answered by Te Kiri to bring the game to a tie.

Broadway showed some great dominance and attacking opportunities throughout the second quarter, with multiple opportunities, but just couldn’t convert these to points. Going into the second half it was still 1-1.

Some awesome ball movement up the field resulted in a great goal by Rhyley Coles, putting Broadway in the lead. But once again, Te Kiri showed their class and responded with a goal of their own to level the score.

In the final quarter, Broadway found themselves behind as Te Kiri scored another early goal, but the boys didn’t lose their cool and continued to attack and apply pressure, and with three minutes to go, Curtis Boyde found the equaliser.

It was now 3-3, and in the dying seconds of the game, Broadway gained a penalty corner. With the final whistle gone, this was the last play of the game.

And once again Curtis Boyde scored, getting a hat-trick with his third goal of the game and winning it 4-3 for Broadway, making them the winners of the Championship Men’s Grade for 2023.