Marcus Swart (5) regularly visits the bike park with his family. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Marcus Swart (5) regularly visits the bike park with his family. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Tamariki grabbed their wheels and helmets and headed down to Stratford Bike Park for a birthday celebration on Tuesday.

The Stratford Disitrct Council celebrated the birthday of the Stratford Bike Park and invited the community to attend.

With live entertainment from Zeal, three-on-three basketball games, skill sessions and bike workshops, there was plenty to do to celebrate.

Tamariki could also grab a free sausage from the sausage sizzle to re-energise before heading back onto the track, and if they were one of the first 150 people to go to the ice cream truck, they received a free ice cream.

Aja Morresey (13) was one of many people who scooped up the free ice cream at the event.

"It was a really nice day so the ice cream went down a treat."

Marcus Swart (5) took the time to ride along the bike park, something he enjoys doing, he says.

"I love coming to the bike park. We come here a lot."

The event was fun, he says, with Marcus often taking breaks from the bike park to watch the live entertainment.

"I love music and dancing. The people performing were good."

Stratford District Council community development manager Chade Julie says the day was successful, with many people coming out to enjoy the free, live entertainment and have a ride around at the bike park.

"We had around 600-700 people attend. We had over 55 participants from the early childhood education in the first session excluding any family and caregivers they had with them," Chade says.

Over 500 sausages were cooked and given to people at the event.

"There were over 400 ice creams given out and a heap of chocolates, lollies and prizes. It really was an epic celebration with great weather."

Organised by the Stratford District Council, the event was supported by the Stratford District Youth Council, Zeal, Basketball Taranaki, Sport Taranaki, Roadsafe and Torpedo7.

"Our partners helped make this event successful for our community."

Chade says the turnout was incredible.

"It's so amazing to see this many people utilising the facility. We want to thank the community for the turnout and for celebrating the bike park's birthday with us."