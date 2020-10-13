Stratford Basketball Association: Basketball season goes well

BankShot Academy sessions were run during the school holidays.

There was plenty of action during this year's Stratford Basketball Association primary school league and senior winter league, says president Shane Downs.

Due to Covid-19 the leagues ran a term late with both leagues usually run in term 2.

The seasons were run with Covid-19 protocols in place.

"This was a little scary at first but all players and parents complied and we had no issues. This resulted in our seasons being completed relatively unaffected," says Shane.

There were 14 teams in the primary school league.

"The season was ably officiated by a core group of six young referees all doing a great job."

Shane says although this was slightly down on previous years, the association is confident numbers will bounce back next year.

"It has been two great seasons considering the protocols we had to put in place."

During the recent school holidays, BankShot Academy sessions were run by Willie Banks. The sessions were

for primary school aged pupils.

"This is aimed at students who want to upskill in the fundamentals of the game and to get them ready for school and rep basketball. We usually run our junior programme in term 3 but have been unable to due to the rescheduling of our other leagues. Instead we ran a few sessions in the school holidays."

During term 4 BankShot Academy is running sessions for Year 7 and 8 pupils. The summer social league starts in early November.

■ For more information visit the Stratford Basketball Association Facebook page.

Primary school league results:

A Grade: Toko Thunder

B Grade: Kaponga

C Grade: Okahu (Nga Ruahinerangi)

Senior winter league results:

Men's: FortyFive

Women's: Cruisers