Team HOPE'S annual Ambrose Golf Tournament attracted 159 golfers.

One hundred and fifty-nine people teed off from Stratford Golf Club for a good cause.

Stratford-based charity Team HOPE members ran their annual Ambrose Golf Tournament last month. Team HOPE president Jono Erwood says it was a great day.

“Despite the average weather at the start, the sun came out later in the day and everyone had a great time. The greens were in immaculate condition, which added to the day’s success.”

He says the tournament, which first started in 2016, starts with a breakfast for the players.

“This year the team at Tūtaki Youth ran the barbeque. The food was delicious.”

Guest speaker Kylie Keller spoke about how the charity had helped her family.

“She talked about how Team HOPE had helped her parents. It was a very inspirational talk. We try to get someone to talk each year which helps keep the community up to date with what we are doing.”

The main prize up for grabs was a grocery hamper and vouchers. Jono says although there was only one main prize, no one went home empty-handed.

“Thanks to the support of our sponsors, everyone received a spot prize.”

Jono says the event raised around $12,000, with the money to be used to support local people.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without the people who come to play and the sponsors who donate prizes, sponsor holes and support us in general. Thanks to them we can continue helping Stratford people facing adversity.”



