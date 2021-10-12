Stratford Badminton Club great for both a social outing and exercise

The Stratford Badminton Club meets on a Thursday evening.

From novice players to the more competitive player, there is something for everyone at the Stratford Badminton Club.

Club president James McLennan says playing badminton has many benefits.

"It's a physical game so you're getting exercise but it's also quite social as you can play in pairs. Anybody can play as well, as long as they're high school-aged and older.

"The newer players are paired up with a more experienced player, giving them the opportunity to learn. We also have rackets available for those who don't have one but wish to play. All they need are non-marking shoes and a positive attitude."

The Stratford Badminton Club plays at the Stratford High School Stadium on a Thursday evening.

"It's a great venue and we're very appreciative that we can use it. It's also good that we can support the school as well."

James says some of the members travel from all over the region to play.

"We have people coming from Ōpunake and all around really. Most of the members of the Stratford Club also travel to Hāwera on a Tuesday to play badminton at the Hāwera Badminton Club."

The sport is played all year round, with only one break.

"We stop from December to early February for the Christmas break. Badminton is a great sport that you can play all year round."

■ The Stratford Badminton Club meets on a Thursday evening, 7-9pm at the Stratford High School stadium. The fee is $5. The Hāwera Badminton Club meets on a Tuesday evening, 7-9pm at the TSB Hub, the fee is $5.