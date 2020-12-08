Stratford Avon Bowling Club member runner-up in Taranaki junior singles

Taranaki junior singles runner-up Janet Ravji being congratulated by Brian Jeffares.

Stratford Avon Bowling Club member Janet Ravji finished runner-up in the Taranaki junior singles competition.

Janet was congratulated by Brian Jeffares for receiving the Ola Jeffares Trophy donated by his mother who was a member of the Taranaki women's bowling executive.

Janet was beaten in the final by Briar Atkinson, one of the new wave of teenage bowlers taking up the sport. Briar was also part of the Taranaki Secondary Schools Team.

Janet says bowls is one of the fastest-growing sports among young people.

"Anyone wanting to try the sport is welcome to come to the club on Fridays between 5-7pm when the club hosts a come and try roll-up."