aitlin O'Sullivan (left), 10, Charlotte Hutchinson, 11, Nina Hutchinson and Keira O'Sullivan, both 7, Sinead O'Sullivan, 13, and Harland Hancock, 10. Photo / Supplied

Stratford's young athletes achieved great results at the Wellington Colgate Games.

Team manager Tracy Sullivan says eight athletes went to the event in January.

"The youngest participant was 7 and the oldest was 13."

She says all the athletes received good placings.

Ruby Howells (left), 9, Harland Hancock, 10, and Lexi Howells, 9. Photo / Supplied

"All of our 10-year-olds made placings and our under-10s raced, jumped, and lunged their hearts out and enjoyed competing against other athletes."

She says Harland Hancock, 10, Charlotte Hutchinson, 11, and Caitlin O'Sullivan, 10, placed top 10 in numerous races.

Sinead O'Sullivan, 13, won a silver medal in her 1600m race walk.

"We're very proud of our athletes."

She says the Colgate Games were highly enjoyable and the athletes can't wait for next year's event.