Paddy Fields by Maree Liddington is one of the works on display in the exhibition.

“This is an exhibition full of wonder and it’s just in time for Christmas.”

Percy Thomson Gallery director Laura Campbell says Stratford Art Society’s exhibitions always give the venue’s visitors so much joy, with each display showcasing local artists from around Taranaki Maunga.

The society’s exhibition opened on Friday and is showing until December 10.

“This is a free event. We encourage people to come along and support the artists. There are plenty of works available to purchase and just in time for Christmas present ideas.”

Laura says the Stratford Art Society hosts exhibitions at the gallery twice a year.

“The members always come up with new and exciting artwork to display. It’s great to display emerging and established local artists in this space.”

While she never knows what they will display in the gallery, she says the work is always of a high standard.

“We will have some of our regular features, with Robyn Smaller displaying her quirky sculptures, Tony Rumball’s ‘delicious’ oil paintings and Maree Liddington with intricately woven fibre works. It’s rewarding to see so many new artists exhibiting at the gallery for the first time. The Stratford Art Society does wonders for supporting creatives in our region.”

The Stratford Art Society is inviting new members to sign up and is also looking for new people to join its executive organising committee.

Laura says the group wants to bring talented people together with artist talks, classes and workshops. There will be a floor talk with artists at the Gallery on Saturday, December 2.

“They run two exhibitions in this space a year, hold workshops for artists and also help local artists to develop their networks. Anyone can join the Stratford Art Society from around Taranaki. It’s a group that celebrates our local artists. It is a real pleasure to host them at our gallery.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Art Society Members’ Exhibition 2023.

When: Exhibition on display until December 10. Artist talk: Saturday, December 2, 10.30am

Where: Percy Thomson Gallery, Prospero Place, Stratford