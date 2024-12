Holly McDonald, 11, and her calf Milkyway won the senior beef category on Sunday, December 1 at the Stratford A&P Show. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Local young handlers and their animal friends were at the Stratford A&P Show on Sunday, December 1 for a morning of showing fun.

Despite the wet weather, the competitors were all smiles, as they competed across various classes.

Holly McDonald, 11, and her calf Milkaway were crowned champions of the senior beef category. She said she was happy to be in her category.

“I did a whole lot like leading and really it was great to win.”

Holly and Milkyway spent a lot of time together, she said.