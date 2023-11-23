Face-painting in the Matahio-sponsored Kids' Zone is returning for this year's show. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The Stratford A&P Show takes place this weekend, and society president Paul Vanner says there’s plenty to look forward to.

He says there will be a new competition, with shearers and wood-choppers joining forces on Sunday.

“It is said it takes a shearer 20 seconds to shear a sheep and 20 seconds for a wood-chopper to cut through a piece of wood. We have invited 12 shearers and choppers to take part. They will compete to be the grand champion. The grand champion wood-chopper and shearer will go head to head to see who’s faster at what they do.”

Paul says there will be team relays in between.

“This will be where a chopper gets paired with a shearer. It will be entertaining, and something we’re happy to introduce to this year’s show.”

Returning to the show after two decades is the home industries category. Show secretary Vicki Jagersma says the show committee are pleased to bring this competition to the show.

“This is an event that’s popular at other A&P shows, so we’ve decided to bring it back to Stratford after a gap of more than 20 years. We have categories for children right up to adults. It’s for anyone who wants to get creative and showcase their skill. There are classes for bakers, artists and Lego builders. We look forward to seeing what people come up with.”

She says farriers will compete for a national title at the show.

“It’s always impressive to watch them work.”

The livestock competitions are back this year, with categories for dairy and beef, and a calf and lamb section for children.

“Unfortunately, we won’t have the pig section this year due to not receiving enough entries. We hope to add it back in next year’s show.”

She says the equestrian category caters for all types of horses.

“Our equestrian competition has something for all breeds of horses, with sections covering all the areas of horse showing. On Saturday, there will be a pulling competition for the Clydesdale horses in the oval, right in the middle of the showgrounds.”

Other popular attractions include sheepdog trials, carnival rides from Mahons Amusements and the KiwiSpan Challenge, she says.

“There’s going to be so much to see and do.”

There’s also plenty of opportunities to start shopping for Christmas, Vicki says, with over 100 trade stalls on the day.

“There will be a great variety of items for sale.”

Paul says the show brings urban and rural communities together.

“It’s all about providing those opportunities. There will be something for everyone, with the livestock events, Kids’ Zone, and even a mower racing competition in the oval on Sunday.”

He says the success of the show is reliant on committee members, volunteers and sponsors.

“Without them, we wouldn’t have a show. Our committee does a great job of organising this event. The volunteers keep the grounds looking fantastic and the businesses support us with sponsorship. I’m grateful for all the support.”

The Details:

What: Stratford A&P Show

When: Saturday and Sunday, November 25-26

Where: Stratford Showgrounds, Flint Road

Cost: Adults $15; kids under 14 free