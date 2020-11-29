Stratford A&P Show Kids Zone a hit with young and old

Tate Kendall gives Josh the pirate / magician a helping hand with a magic trick during the Sunday afternoon show. Photo / Ilona Hanne

From free glitter tattoos and face painting to magic and science shows, there was something for everyone at the Stratford A&P Kids Zone this year.

Anneliese Brixton, 7, was one of the many youngsters to enjoy the free entertainment in the Kids Zone tent over the weekend.

"I liked the bubble show best, and the bottle of water."

Emma Lucas brought her travelling Whizz Bang Science show to the Kids Zone. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Anneliese had come to the show with her family on Saturday, and while her older brothers and their dad were watching the woodchopping, she and her nana Margaret Brixton had come for a sit down in the Kids Zone. Margaret said the free bottle of water, provided by Stratford New World, had been a welcome bonus.

"We brought water with us, but we've already run out and it's still early. It's good for the children to have somewhere out of the sun and noise to just calm down for a while."

Taylor Antonson, 6, had been in and out of the Kids Zone all day on Sunday said his mum Siobhan.

"He wanted to see the magic show, and has been coming in and out to try all the things here. It's in a good place as well as it is near the farm barn that he also enjoys visiting. I like it because it is a chance to sit down for a bit and just think about what we want to go and see or do next."