Joe Smith, 11, and his dog Gem competed in last year's Stratford A&P Show sheepdog trials.

Every dog has its day and this year it will be Saturday, November 25.

That’s when the Stratford A&P Show sheepdog trials take place and organiser Murray Austin says he expects a large turnout this year, with 40 dogs and their handlers expected to compete.

He says entrants are travelling from across Taranaki as well as coming north from Whanganui.

The competition has three categories- maiden for beginners, intermediate for competitors who have won a maiden event, and open for those who have won in the intermediate category.

“It moves up in stages. The categories allow everyone, regardless of experience, to have a go.”

Dogs and handlers have 10 minutes to get three sheep into a pen while their handler guides them through an obstacle course. The pair with the most points out of 100 wins their section.

This year’s judge is John Leineweber from Piopio.

“He’ll be looking to see which pair get the job done with little to no error.”

He says the event is always fun to watch.

“It’s interesting to watch dogs and their handlers work together to navigate the course.”

Murray has been a part of the sheepdog trials for 50 years and he says for as long as he can remember, the sheep have been donated by Daniel and Raewyn Smith from Tututawa.

“Their sheep are always in beautiful condition. Each competitor is given three new sheep, we don’t use the same sheep twice.”

The event is sponsored by Aitken Transport who deliver the sheep to the showgrounds and back home again for free.

“We appreciate their support.”

He says there are good prizes available.

“First in the open gets $150, second gets $75, $50 for third and fourth gets $25. Intermediate and maiden man and dog gets $80 for first place, second gets $40, third is $30 and fourth is $15. For the maiden dog, a dog that hasn’t competed, it’s $50 for first place, $35 for second place and third place is $20.

People can register before the event or on the day.

“People are charged $15 at the gate to enter. If you’re experienced or new to the sport, I encourage people to give it a go. It’s a lot of fun.”

The Details:

What: Stratford A&P Show sheepdog trials

When: Saturday, November 25, 8am start

Where: Stratford A&P Showgrounds

Registration: Call Murray 06 758 4225 or show up on the day



